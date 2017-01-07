Eyewitness believes Council Bluffs couple were victims in Ft. Lauderdale shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - An eyewitness believes a Council Bluffs couple may be victims in Friday's deadly shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport. 13 people are wounded and five people are dead in the shooting.

Our CBS affiliate WCCO-TV in Minneapolis spoke with man who was at the baggage claim and saw the shooter open fire.

Mark Lea, an eyewitness told WCCO that he believes a Council Bluffs couple were shot.

"One of the ladies that I was consoling and her husband was on the other side of the chair he was one that was shot in the head he was dead on scene," He said.

"This lady she took a shot through the upper right neck it went through luckily it appears to have missed her spine area it was pretty close to it here they re down on vacation from Council Bluffs, Iowa and her husband is now dead and she's in the hospital," Lea told WCCO.

So far, KMTV has not been able to confirm those details and officials have not yet confirmed that any of the injured or dead are from Council Bluffs.

We are working to confirm identities with police and will bring you the latest when it becomes available