Parts of the airport were apparently evacuated. Aerial footage from CNN affiliates showed large groups of people standing outside on the tarmac.
As of 8:00 p.m. ET, the entire Fort Lauderdale Airport remains closed. There is no word as to when the airport will open for service again.
At about 2 p.m., reports of a second shooter sent travelers sprinting across the tarmac and ducking behind parked cars. After an extensive search, no second shooter was found.
The Broward Count Sheriff's Office has only confirmed one set of gunshots.
"The citizens of Florida will not tolerate senseless acts of evil. Whoever is responsible will held accountable to the fullest extent of the law," Florida Governor Rick Scott said in a press conference. The governor said that now was time to mourn the dead and pray for hospitalized victims, not talk about gun laws.