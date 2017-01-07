UNO swimming and diving team safe from Fort Lauderdale Airport shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - University of Nebraska at Omaha officials said their swimming and diving team members are safe following Friday's deadly shooting at Ft. Lauderdale Airport.

University officials say the team was in a secure area at the airport. The team was returning from a winter break training trip.

Officials said that there were 31 people in the UNO group, 28 were students and three were coaches.

They added that there were only student athlete swimmers, no divers.

UNO officials said as the swim team entered the airport, after getting off their bus, they were told by airport security that the airport was in lockdown.

They were then escorted to a secure area.

University officials have released this following statement: