Omaha Fire Chief remembers M's Pub fire one year later

The sub-zero temperatures added a layer of difficulty to attacking the fire, and what may have looked like chaos from the outside was really a strategic plan to keep the firefighters healthy and able to keep working.
“So you rotate from deployment, to rehab, to staging, back to deployment and it worked very well that night once we got that organized.”
Olsen said throughout the night they kept focusing on keeping the fire contained and keeping the building “It ranks at the top in my career span as one of the larger fires I have been responsible for,” said Olsen.
Even after the roof collapsed, firefighters kept battling to save the building.
“It is now being rebuilt, it is very prideful to drive by the building and see it still standing and we look forward to seeing that building in the downtown area,” said Olsen.
The Omaha Fire Department worked for hours to save the Mercer building, the frozen shell is gone, and the building is being restored.
“The firefighters did an outstanding job of fighting that fire, and truly fighting that fire in the adverse elements we had to face, and it all paid off and we walked away from the fire with the walls still standing,” said Olsen.