Report: MUD's failure to mark pipeline contributed to M's Pub Fire

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Fire Marshals released a report Thursday into the explosion and fire that caused the destruction of M's Pub restaurant in the Old Market last January.

In the report, officials concluded that the Metropolitan Utilities District (MUD) failed to identify a gas service valve responsible for cutting off the flow of natural gas.

The report also indicated an inadequate mapping system that contributed to MUD’s "inability to readily identify and promptly respond" to the fire.”

Details of the investigation will be submitted to the Attorney General.

The full report follows:

MUD officials have released this following statement, responding to the recent report: