Employer of Council Bluffs woman injured in Ft. Lauderdale shooting releases statement.
5:09 PM, Jan 7, 2017
CommScope, the employer of Kari Oehme, the Council Bluffs woman injured in yesterdays' shooting at the Fort Lauderdale Airport has released the following statement:
We can confirm that Kari Oehme is a CommScope employee and works in our Omaha, NE facility. CommScope is doing everything it can to assist the family, as well as CommScope employees, during this difficult time. Our deepest sympathy goes out to everyone affected by this tragic event.