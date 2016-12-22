If you have travel plans Thursday weather conditions will be quiet across the region.
However, a system sitting over southern California will push some precipitation our way by the end of the week. Friday morning, there is a chance for light snow, with a mix of rain and snow early in the afternoon.
We are in between systems on Christmas Eve, but Sunday will be a wet day as another front arrives. Temperatures Christmas day will be above normal for this time of year in the 50s. Strong, gusty winds will also accompany the system.
Much colder air returns Monday with highs in the 30s, but it will be a dry day.
