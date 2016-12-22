If you have travel plans Thursday weather conditions will be quiet across the region.

However, a system sitting over southern California will push some precipitation our way by the end of the week. Friday morning, there is a chance for light snow, with a mix of rain and snow early in the afternoon.

We are in between systems on Christmas Eve, but Sunday will be a wet day as another front arrives. Temperatures Christmas day will be above normal for this time of year in the 50s. Strong, gusty winds will also accompany the system.