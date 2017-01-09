Wildlife Encounters 1/9/17

Clear
HI: 34°
LO: 30°
HI: 37°
LO: 27°
HI: 35°
LO: 20°
You can see Kip Smith and the crew from Wildlife Encounters here on The Morning Blend. But if that's not enough animal fun for you, check out their web series! We'll find out more about it and meet some of Kip's wild friends!
You can see Kip Smith and the crew from Wildlife Encounters here on The Morning Blend. But if that's not enough animal fun for you, check out their web series! We'll find out more about it and meet some of Kip's wild friends!
Wildlife Encounters