Max I. Walker’s 10th Annual Ultra Chic Boutique will take place on January 28th, 2017 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. in the Omaha Design Center on 15th and Cuming Streets. Dress donations are still being accepted across the Omaha metro at all 23 Max I. Walker locations. Employees will clean, press, and mend donated dresses at no charge. All donated dresses are on sale for $30 each (cash only) and proceeds from the event benefit the Open Door Mission’s Lydia House.

Max I. Walker- Ultra Chic Boutique