The Durham Museum 12/28/16

Happy Noon Year!

Happy “Noon” Year! The Durham Museum will host its annual Noon Year’s Eve celebration on Thursday, December 31 from 10AM-2PM. Guests will get an early start to their New Year’s celebration at this family-friendly event. Entertainment will include live music by Dinosaur “Dino” O’Dell and the T Rex All-Stars, create your own party hat and 2017 party glasses. Plus, fun give-a-ways. The party will end with a bang, when guests do the bubble-wrap stomp and balloons drop from the Suzanne and Walter Scott Great Hall’s 60 ft. ceiling.  And no New Year’s Eve party is complete without a dance party!  

