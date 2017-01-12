The Coalition on Human Trafficking 1/12/17

Human Trafficking Awareness Month

The Morning Blend Staff
10:16 AM, Jan 12, 2017

The Coalition on Human Trafficking is a network of concerned citizens who share the goal of eliminating human trafficking in the Omaha/Nebraska, Council Bluffs/Western Iowa region. The Notre Dame Sisters and Sisters of Mercy are part of the coalitio

KMTV

The Coalition on Human Trafficking is a network of concerned citizens who share the goal of eliminating human trafficking in the Omaha/Nebraska, Council Bluffs/Western Iowa region.  The Notre Dame Sisters and Sisters of Mercy are part of the coalition.  We'll find out how it affects our community and what's being done to fight it.

No Trafficking

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top