Stand For Schools 1/27/17

Supporting Public Education

The Morning Blend Staff
10:38 AM, Jan 27, 2017
Stand For Schools is a new Nebraska-based non-profit with a goal of maintaining the excellence of public education in our state. This is School Choice Week, so we're learning more about the mission of this group and how you can help!

Stand for Schools

