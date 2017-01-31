SJ/SEA Melodrama/Olio 1/31/17

More Than 40 Years!

The Morning Blend Staff
10:45 AM, Jan 31, 2017

SJ/SEA Melodrama/Olio began as the St. James Melodrama in 1976 in the 'Little Theater' at Notre Dame. More than four decades later, this beloved annual show has evolved and grown! We'll learn more and get a musical preview!

SJ/SEA Melodrama/Olio began as the St. James Melodrama in 1976 in the 'Little Theater' at Notre Dame.  More than four decades later, this beloved annual show has evolved and grown!  We'll learn more and get a musical preview! 

SJ/SEA Melodrama/Olio

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top