Safe Ride Home makes it simple for those who have had too much to drink to arrive home safely, without putting themselves or others at risk. Consider it our holiday gift to the residents of Douglas and Sarpy Counties. All it takes is one phone call and you’ll get a free cab ride courtesy of Hauptman, O’Brien, Wolf & Lathrop P.C. The number to call is 402-292-2222.

