Rose Parade Preview 12/30/16

Did you know that it takes over 20 million flowers, 5,000 gallons of glue, 600 tons of steel and over 200,000 combined volunteer hours to pull off the Tournament of Roses Parade every year? Or that the parade is viewed by more than 60 million people in the U.S. and is broadcast worldwide to 220 countries? Or that it takes nearly a year to complete each float?

We will get a rare sneak peak and behind-the-scenes look into what it takes to put on the biggest parade in the country from "The Gardener Guy" Paul James!