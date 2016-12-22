Plexaderm 12/22/16

Younger Skin in Minutes!

The Morning Blend Staff
10:24 AM, Dec 22, 2016

If you have wrinkles or bags under your eyes and have ever thought about injections or surgery, you might want to think about an easier option! Lifestyle consultant Angie Winegar is here to give the details about a revolutionary cream called Plexad

KMTV

If you have wrinkles or bags under your eyes and have ever thought about injections or surgery, you might want to think about an easier option!   Lifestyle consultant Angie Winegar is here to give the details about a revolutionary cream called Plexaderm that works in just minutes to reduce some key signs of aging.

Plexaderm is offering a Morning Blend Special: Get 40% off  Plexaderm and the Moisturizing Serum, plus if you buy 2, you get the 3rd FREE!  For more information and to order today, visit Plexaderm.com

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top