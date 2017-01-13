Pie Turtle 1/13/17

Non-Slip Pie Carrier

The Morning Blend Staff
10:42 AM, Jan 13, 2017

Has this happened to you?  You pull a pie or casserole out of the oven and then need to find a way to get it to your party or family gathering.  Then you put in on the floor or trunk of the car and it's a mess by the time you get where you are going!   There's a solution.  And it's adorable.  Pie Turtle!  You can pre-order one and support the Pie Turtle Kickstarter campaign.  We'll find out the inspiration behind it and see how it works!

Pie Turtle

