New Technology for Patients with AFib 12/26/16

Dr. Shephal K. Doshi, Director of Cardio-Electrophysiology at Providence Saint John's Health, Santa Monica joins us to discuss a medical breakthrough for patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation (AFib) and how they are changing the lives of those affected by it. Joining him will be Jim Burroughs, a documentary film maker who’s also a patient who has been treated for his AFib. Jim’s work takes him to remote, sometimes dangerous places and with his new treatment, he can now travel with peace of mind.