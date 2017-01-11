Midwest Independent Physician Practice Association 1/11/17

Physician Created Health Plan

The Morning Blend Staff
10:17 AM, Jan 11, 2017

MIPPA (Midwest Independent Physician Practice Association) is a membership organization comprised of over 1000 primary care, specialty physicians, and other non-physician providers in private practice spanning Nebraska and Western Iowa. MIPPA, in collaboration with Aetna, designed a health plan that is being offered on the NE and IA health insurance exchange in Douglas, Sarpy & Pottawattamie counties as a result of provisions in the Affordable Care Act.

Find out if the plan could be right for you!

 

