January is National Mentoring Month. Midlands Mentoring Partnership’s 12 mentoring programs will be joining forces for the 4th annual city-wide mentor recruitment campaign in January. The purpose of the campaign is to raise awareness of the various mentoring opportunities available through different organizations and address common misconceptions about time commitment and other possible deterrents to becoming a mentor. The goal for the campaign is to recruit 400 mentors in January.

Mentor Omaha Now