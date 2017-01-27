Midlands International Auto Show 1/27/17

Live at the CenturyLink Center

The Morning Blend Staff
10:39 AM, Jan 27, 2017

Luxury cars, the latest automotive technology and a chance to see all the latest 2017 models up close! It's time for the Midlands International Auto Show at the CenturyLink Center! We're there live to check out some of the highlights.

Omaha Auto Show

