Lauritzen Gardens 1/13/17

Sean Kenney's third exhibit at Lauritzen Gardens features some fantastic NEW pieces, including a proud peacock, a giant dragonfly, and a not so itsy-bitsy spider, as well as a couple of old favorites. Inspired by nature and built from more than 450,000 LEGO® pieces, this indoor exhibit features 14 displays with larger-than-life sculptures that represent the web of incredible connections that sustain life on Earth. Mia Jenkins is back to tell us more about the exhibit and what else is new at the gardens.

Lauritzen Gardens