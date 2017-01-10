Know Your Water 1/10/17

Issues of lead in our drinking water are becoming the new normal. Last year alone, more than 16 million people experienced waterborne illness due to contaminated drinking water, with excessive lead levels reported in almost 2,000 water systems in the United States. From the ongoing crisis in Flint, Michigan to reports of high levels of lead found in hundreds of school and public drinking fountains, the cleanliness of our nation’s water supply is of high concern for Americans across the country.

Learn more about the issues and find out how you can see how safe the water is here in our community!

Know Your Water