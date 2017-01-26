Kids Rule Omaha! 1/26/17

Kids Rule is a kids-only fashion show experience for ages 5-12. The fun, creative, confidence building experience is also a fundraiser for Junior League of Omaha. There are no auditions – any child can register at kidruleomaha.com. Registration fees include a modeling workshop, professional runway experience and the opportunity to select and take home the garment worn in the show.

Boys and girls are welcome. This show features locally made garments designed by OFW, and the show itself is produced by the OFW team at the Omaha Design Center Feb. 17-18. A series of three shows over two days can accommodate up to 300 children.

If you use the code MORNINGBLEND online today only (January 26th) you can save $10 on the registration cost!

Kids Rule!