Josh Blue 1/13/17

Performing at The Funny Bone

The Morning Blend Staff
10:41 AM, Jan 13, 2017

Best known as the comedian who puts the cerebral in cerebral palsy, Josh Blue took the comedy world by storm with his win on Last Comic Standing! Josh is back at Omaha's Funny Bone this weekend. We're looking forward to catching up with him!

KMTV

Best known as the comedian who puts the cerebral in cerebral palsy, Josh Blue took the comedy world by storm with his win on Last Comic Standing! Josh is back at Omaha's Funny Bone this weekend. We're looking forward to catching up with him!

Funny Bone Omaha

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top