Johnny Beehner 12/23/16

Performing at the Funny Bone

The Morning Blend Staff
10:53 AM, Dec 23, 2016

Need a laugh before you spend the weekend shuffling between holiday get togethers? Go see Omaha native Johnny Beehner at the Funny Bone! He’s a married man, a new dad, and his current life goal is to win just one argument with his beautiful wife.

