Got extra coats, hats and gloves laying around the house? Help support Heartland Hope Mission with Jennifer's Warmth for Winter. KMTV Action 3 News Meteorologist Jennifer Zeppelin joins us along with Heartland Hope Mission's Chelsea Salifou to tell us more about the drive! Our friend Vince Afaisen from Nebraska Furniture Mart is also here to tell us about NFM's role in spreading warmth this winter!

Heartland Hope Mission