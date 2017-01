The 20th Annual JDRF Promise Gala – Past, Present, Cure, which has a goal of raising over $1.2 Million for type 1 diabetes (T1D) research, will be held Saturday, February at the CenturyLink Center.

Jon & Jill Panzer, JDRF Promise Gala Event Chairs, are here to tell us more about the event and the cause behind it. Don't miss Bret Michaels and his band with special musical guest, Mark McGrath.

For More Information: http://Jdrf.org/Omaha