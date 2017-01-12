Is OJ Innocent? The Missing Evidence 1/12/17

Detective Derrick Levasseur

The Morning Blend Staff
10:17 AM, Jan 12, 2017

What do you remember about the O.J. Simpson trial?  A new series might challenge what you think you know about the infamous case.   It's called Is OJ Innocent?  The Missing Evidence.   We'll get an inside look at the series from Detective Derrick Levasseur.

 

 
 

