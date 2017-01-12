Is OJ Innocent? The Missing Evidence 1/12/17

Winter Storm Watch issued January 12 at 9:20PM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Audubon, Boone, Carroll, Crawford, Dallas, Greene, Guthrie, Jasper, Marshall, Polk, Poweshiek, Story
Winter Storm Watch issued January 12 at 9:20PM CST expiring January 16 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Cass, Clarke, Davis, Decatur, Lucas, Madison, Mahaska, Marion, Monroe, Ringgold, Taylor, Union, Wapello, Warren, Wayne
Winter Storm Watch issued January 12 at 4:06PM CST expiring January 17 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Dawson, Fillmore, Gosper, Greeley, Hall, Hamilton, Howard, Kearney, Merrick, Nance, Phelps, Polk, Sherman, Valley, York
Winter Storm Watch issued January 12 at 4:00PM CST expiring January 17 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee, Richardson, Saline
Winter Storm Watch issued January 12 at 4:00PM CST expiring January 17 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Antelope, Boone, Burt, Butler, Cass, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Douglas, Knox, Lancaster, Madison, Otoe, Pierce, Platte, Sarpy, Saunders, Seward, Stanton, Thurston, Washington, Wayne
Winter Storm Watch issued January 12 at 4:00PM CST expiring January 17 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie, Shelby
Winter Storm Watch issued January 12 at 3:52AM CST expiring January 15 at 9:00PM CST in effect for: Adair, Andrew, Atchison, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Holt, Mercer, Nodaway, Putnam, Schuyler, Sullivan, Worth
What do you remember about the O.J. Simpson trial? A new series might challenge what you think you know about the infamous case. It's called Is OJ Innocent? The Missing Evidence. We'll get an inside look at the series from Detective Derrick Levasseur.