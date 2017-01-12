Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance 1/12/17

Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Service and Luncheon

The Morning Blend Staff
10:19 AM, Jan 12, 2017

The Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance is celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through a unity service and luncheon.  Pastor Tony E. Sanders and Taylor Gunter are here to tell us more about the events, the organization and the scholarships they are able to provide. 

Omaha IMA

