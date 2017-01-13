Howie Mandel 1/13/17

Caraoke Showdown

The Morning Blend Staff
10:40 AM, Jan 13, 2017

Spike has greenlit 10 episodes of a new, original, half-hour game show that can best be described as “Cash Cab” meets karaoke in “Caraoke Showdown.” The new series is hosted and executive produced by television and film star Craig Robinson.   Howie Mandel is another big name on the executive producing team.  He's joining us to tell us more about the show. 

