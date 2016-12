This year’s Holiday Lights Festival will culminate in the New Year’s Eve Fireworks Spectacular at the Gene Leahy Mall, 14th & Farnam. The 7 p.m. show is one of the largest displays in the region and is choreographed by J & M Displays to a classic rock-themed music score. Spectators can tune to Star 104.5 to listen to the synched soundtrack during the show.

