Head and Neck Cancer Treatment 12/22/16

While a cancer diagnosis is never easy to hear, a new immuno-oncology treatment option is now available for certain patients with hard-to-treat cancers, including head and neck. This year alone, more than 64,000 new cases of head and neck cancer will be diagnosed in the U.S., resulting in more than 13,000 deaths.

Joining us to talk about the latest in treatment for patients with head and neck cancer as well as patient care are Dr. Michael Gibson, Medical Director of the Head and Neck Team at the University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center in Cleveland and Carly O’Brien, Caregiver Program Coordinator at CancerCare.