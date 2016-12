The calendar says December and that means it’s time to get your car ready for what The Farmer’s Almanac is predicting to be a brutal winter.

And, who knows cars better than a NASCAR analyst and former crew chief?

Larry McReynolds’ career spans 40 years, with 23 wins as a crew chief, including two Daytona 500 wins with Dale Earnhardt and Davey Allison. Larry joins us with advice on how to get our cars to get ready for winter.