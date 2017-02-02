File Those Taxes Early! 2/2/17

When it comes to filing our taxes, many Americans are guilty of waiting until the last possible minute. This year, why not make a resolution to avoid the headache and file them early. You don't want to find out that you have to write a check for hundreds or even thousands of dollars in April. File early and know how much you owe, as you don't have to pay your taxes until the filing deadline -- April 18th, this year.

Credit expert Bethy Hardeman is here to help underscore the value of filing your taxes early and share some ways that you can save money this year. She’ll talk more about some of the hidden tax credits that are out there and what we should do with our refund – if we’re lucky enough to get one!