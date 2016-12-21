Festive Christmas Cocktails 12/20/16

Hosting a holiday gathering? Why not mix up a cocktail featuring Fireball to really warm up your guests! Ann Sautter with Republic National Distributing Company is here with some ideas and suggestions on spirits perfect for gifting!

Here are the recipes for Ann's featured drinks:

CINNAMON ROLL

1 PART FIREBALL

3 PARTS CREAM SODA

WHIPPED CREAM

PINCH OF CINNAMON

MELTED SNOWMAN MARTINI

2 PARTS DR. McGILLICUDDY'S VANILLA LIQUEUR

1 PART FIREBALL

1 PART ORCHATA CINNAMON CREAM

1 PART HALF & HALF

GINGER HEAT

2 PARTS FIREBALL

1 PART DR. McGILLICUDDY’S PEACH LIQUEUR

GINGER BEER

CRANBERRY & CINNAMON WHISKEY SOUR

2 PARTS FIREBALL

1 PART SOUR MIX

½ PART CRANBERRY JUICE