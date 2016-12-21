Festive Christmas Cocktails 12/20/16

Clear
Hosting a holiday gathering? Why not mix up a cocktail featuring Fireball to really warm up your guests! Ann Sautter with Republic National Distributing Company is here with some ideas and suggestions on spirits perfect for gifting!
Republic National Distributing
Here are the recipes for Ann's featured drinks:
CINNAMON ROLL
1 PART FIREBALL
3 PARTS CREAM SODA
WHIPPED CREAM
PINCH OF CINNAMON
MELTED SNOWMAN MARTINI
2 PARTS DR. McGILLICUDDY'S VANILLA LIQUEUR
1 PART ORCHATA CINNAMON CREAM
1 PART HALF & HALF
GINGER HEAT
2 PARTS FIREBALL
1 PART DR. McGILLICUDDY’S PEACH LIQUEUR
GINGER BEER
CRANBERRY & CINNAMON WHISKEY SOUR
1 PART SOUR MIX
½ PART CRANBERRY JUICE