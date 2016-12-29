Duracell Saves Christmas 12/29/16

Former Chicago Cub and World Series champ, David Ross helped Duracell spread holiday cheer to military personnel and their families this holiday.

“We’re at Toys for Tots here in Chicago partnering with Duracell. Just a longtime supporter of Toys for Tots and they donated over million batteries this holiday season, so just coming here and visiting with the troops and these hard workers. I think as a dad, I have forgotten batteries many times on Christmas Eve and Christmas day. It’s nice to team up with Duracell and have them donate all these batteries and no kid has to wake up Christmas morning and be without batteries for their new toys," said Ross.

Duracell a longstanding partner of Toys for Tots donate each year to help those who need it most and this year they also partnered with Postmates to create Duracell Express, an on-demand battery delivery service brining batteries to the doorstep of forgetful parents in Chicago, Milwaukee and Indianapolis this Christmas Eve.