Designer Molly O'Brien 1/12/17

Project Runway Junior

The Morning Blend Staff
10:20 AM, Jan 12, 2017

From the runway of Omaha Fashion Week to the national spotlight in Project Runway Junior!  We are excited to welcome 17-year-old designer Molly O'Brien!  We'll learn more about her experience on the show and the inspiration behind her fashions.  We'll even show off some of her looks on the runway!

Molly Elizabeth Designs 

