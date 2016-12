Hoping 2017 will be the year you finally take off excess weight? CHI Health can help! We'll learn about surgical and non-surgical weight-loss options and find out more about CHI Health’s wellness centers! There are several links below if you'd like more information:

www.chihealth.com/weight-management

http://www.chihealth.com/non-surgical-options

www.chihealth.com/bariatric-surgery-program

www.chihealth.com/wellness-centers