AIM Brain Exchange 12/29/16

Free STEAM Learning!

The Morning Blend Staff
10:36 AM, Dec 29, 2016
4 hours ago

AIM Brain Exchange is a 4,500-square-foot tech learning space located at 1902 Howard Street in Omaha, Nebraska. The facility is home to free, STEAM learning experiences for youth, ages 7-17.

KMTV

AIM Brain Exchange is a 4,500-square-foot tech learning space located at 1902 Howard Street in Omaha, Nebraska. The facility is home to free, STEAM learning experiences for youth, ages 7-17. Its programming includes codeCraft Explorers, bi-weekly workshops that introduce youth to technology, and codeCraft Masters, bi-weekly "deep dive" sessions in coding and robotics for more advanced learners. Brain Exchange programs are provided by AIM Institute, an innovative not-for-profit organization whose mission is to build thriving communities through technology. 

AIM Brain Exchange

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top