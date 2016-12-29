AIM Brain Exchange 12/29/16

AIM Brain Exchange is a 4,500-square-foot tech learning space located at 1902 Howard Street in Omaha, Nebraska. The facility is home to free, STEAM learning experiences for youth, ages 7-17. Its programming includes codeCraft Explorers, bi-weekly workshops that introduce youth to technology, and codeCraft Masters, bi-weekly "deep dive" sessions in coding and robotics for more advanced learners. Brain Exchange programs are provided by AIM Institute, an innovative not-for-profit organization whose mission is to build thriving communities through technology.