13 Stripes 50 Stars 1/11/17

13 Stripes 50 Stars is an Omaha-based non-profit organization that uses 100% of donations to install flagpole and flags in the yards of disabled veterans. We'll meet the founders and learn why they started this organization and how you can help!
13 Stripes 50 Stars