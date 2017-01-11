13 Stripes 50 Stars 1/11/17

Flags for Disabled Veterans

The Morning Blend Staff
10:16 AM, Jan 11, 2017

13 Stripes 50 Stars is an Omaha-based non-profit organization that uses 100% of donations to install flagpole and flags in the yards of disabled veterans. We'll meet the founders and learn why they started this organization and how you can help!

KMTV

13 Stripes 50 Stars 

