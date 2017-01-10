Pineapple Express to blame for California's rain

Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 1:04PM CST expiring January 10 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Audubon, Black Hawk, Boone, Carroll, Crawford, Dallas, Greene, Grundy, Guthrie, Hardin, Marshall, Polk, Story
Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 1:04PM CST expiring January 10 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Cass, Clarke, Davis, Decatur, Jasper, Lucas, Madison, Mahaska, Marion, Monroe, Poweshiek, Ringgold, Tama, Taylor, Union, Wapello, Warren, Wayne
Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 9:49AM CST expiring January 10 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Cass, Clarke, Davis, Decatur, Jasper, Lucas, Madison, Mahaska, Marion, Monroe, Poweshiek, Ringgold, Tama, Taylor, Union, Wapello, Warren, Wayne
Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 9:28AM CST expiring January 10 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Adair, Andrew, Atchison, Bates, Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll, Cass, Chariton, Clay, Clinton, Cooper, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Henry, Holt, Howard, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Mercer, Nodaway, Pettis, Platte, Putnam, Randolph, Ray, Saline, Schuyler, Sullivan, Worth
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 8:07AM CST expiring January 10 at 3:00PM CST in effect for: Bremer, Butler, Calhoun, Carroll, Cerro Gordo, Crawford, Emmet, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Humboldt, Kossuth, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, Sac, Webster, Winnebago, Worth, Wright
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 8:07AM CST expiring January 10 at 3:00PM CST in effect for: Audubon, Black Hawk, Boone, Dallas, Grundy, Guthrie, Hardin, Marshall, Polk, Story
Parts of California have already received 6-8 inches of rain.
That number is expected to double (or more) today and Wednesday.
January is typically a rainy month for California, but the current weather pattern is especially wet. That's because the jet stream has shifted into a pattern known as the “Pineapple Express.”
This occurs when high pressure bubbles up off the west coast of Canada and forces the jet stream farther south than usual. The jet stream then moves just north of Hawaii and travels east-northeast and brings plentiful tropical moisture to the entire West Coast of the United States.
Pineapple Express patterns have been responsible for many major floods in the west, and the current situation is no exception.
Flood watches and warnings have been in effect across the northern half of California, southwest Oregon and even parts of northern Nevada for the last few days now. In higher elevations, Winter Storm Warnings have been issued, calling for feet of snow.
Several rivers have already reached flood stage, and they're expected to keep rising throughout the next couple of days.