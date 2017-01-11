Avalanche buries semi, closes I-70 for hours

Jason Meyers, Deb Stanley
7:03 AM, Jan 10, 2017
An avalanche of snow buried a semi under 15 feet of snow and blocked major highway I-70 for the majority of the day on Tuesday, January 10. Find WeatherSphere elsewhere on the internet: http://www.weathersphere.com http://www.facebook.com/weathe

Photo from the Colorado State Patrol, Eagle

An avalanche on Interstate 70 early Tuesday morning hit a semi truck and closed the highway for hours in Colorado.

The Colorado State Patrol tweeted out a picture of the truck. It was carrying mail. Troopers said the driver was not hurt. Two other vehicles were also caught up in the slide.

CSP said both eastbound and westbound lanes were hit by the snow slide.

"This avalanche is believed to be up to 15 feet deep in parts of the westbound lanes," according to Trooper Jeffrey Chmielewski.

It happened at mile marker 186.4 at about 2:41 a.m. The pass reopened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

