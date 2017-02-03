The best deals on pizza, wings, subs and TVs for Super Bowl Sunday

Clear
HI: 30°
LO: 18°
HI: 45°
LO: 22°
HI: 41°
LO: 25°
The best deals on food and televisions for Sunday's Big Game.
What’s a Super Bowl party without a big screen TV to watch the game?
Black Friday might be the best time of the year to buy a new television, but it’s not hard to find a good deal on flat screens in the days leading up to the big game.
For instance, you can save $50 bucks on a 49-inch LG Smart TV on Dell.com. According to Forbes, that’s $100 cheaper than it was on Black Friday.
For a full list of the best deals on big-screen TVs, click here.
Of course, those hosting a Super Bowl party will need some food to serve. Here’s a comprehensive list of restaurants where you’ll get the best bang for your buck on Sunday.
-Bob Evans will take 25 percent off your meal when you order online and use coupon code 0759002581.
-Boston Market is offering BOGO meal and drink specials.
-Jersey Mike’s will take 50 percent off your order by using the promo code 50FIRST. You can get 25 percent off subsequent orders using 25NEXT through Feb. 17.
-Donato’s Pizza is offering $2 off a 12-piece boneless wings order when using the coupon code 039-373.
-Hungry Howie’s is offering a medium, one-topping pizza for just 17 cents with the purchase of a large pizza with one or more toppings. Just order online and use the coupon code PIZZA17.
-Marco’s Pizza will give you $4 off an order of $20 or more with the coupon code MM420. You can also get free wings with an $8 purchase by using the coupon code freeapp2go.
-McDonald’s is offering a 40-piece order of Chicken McNuggets for $7.99 when ordering through UberEATS.
-Olive Garden is offering $5 off any to go order of $30 or more.
-P.F. Chang’s will give you 20 percent off takeout and catering orders through Feb. 5 with the coupon code GAMEDAY.
-Papa John’s is offering 40 percent off all menu items for Super Bowl Sunday — and the entire week after. Just use the coupon code SAVE6.
-TGI Fridays will now take your order through Twitter, and you can get an appetizer for a just a penny if you tweet a football emoji to them during the Super Bowl.
-White Castle will take 20 percent off your order with the promo code SAVE20.
-Wing Zone is giving away 10 free wings to those who use coupon code 1014.
The Super Bowl is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. (ET) kickoff from Houston on Sunday.
Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.
Where you'll get the most bang for your buck on Super Bowl Sunday.
Former Husker and current Cleveland Cavaliers Head Coach Tyronn Lue returned to Lincoln Thursday night for a special jersey retirement…
Tuesday marked the final night of the high school football season as Elkhorn South and Omaha Skutt battled it out for the Class B…
One American player played at Arizona and Tennessee, and another played at Texas A&M.
Former President George H.W. Bush will get the honor of doing the pre-Super Bowl coin toss.
National Signing Day 2017 is now officially in the books. Twenty new Huskers officially signed with Nebraska today, hailing from 11…