Luke Bryan will sing national anthem at Super Bowl LI

Luke Bryan performs on ABC's 'Good Morning America' outside of the Bridgestone Arena ahead of the CMA Awards on November 6, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)
Country music superstar Luke Bryan will sing the national anthem at Super Bowl LI.
Bryan follows in the footsteps of Lady Gaga, who performed the national anthem at the 2016 Super Bowl and is the halftime show performer at this year's event.
The Super Bowl will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5.
Actor Kriston Lee Pumphrey will perform both the National Anthem and "America The Beautiful" in American Sign Language, on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf.
