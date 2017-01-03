CU Women Win 5th Straight

The Creighton women's basketball team won its 5th game in a row Monday night beating Marquette on the road, 83-63.

Five Bluejays scored in double figures led by Brianna Rollerson's season-high 22 points. Audrey Faber scored 21 as well.

CU head coach Jim Flanery had high praise for his team afterwards.

"I'm thrilled with tonight's performance. That's as complete of game that we've played in several years," said head coach Jim Flanery. "We were prepared to play tonight, winning each quarter by at least four points. The key was not allowing a team as good as Marquette is on offense go on an extended run, we never allowed them to get rolling."

Creighton improved to 9-4 overall and 3-0 in BIG EAST play. The Jays are on the road again at DePaul Wednesday at 7 p.m.