Clemson scored with one second left to win its 2nd national championship in school history on Monday, beating Alabama, 35-31. Deshaun Watson's two yard touchdown pass to Hunter Renfro sealed the win for the Tigers.

Watson went 36 of 56 through the air for 420 yards and three touchdowns. It's Clemson's first national title since 1981.

The Tigers put up 511 total yards against the Tide.