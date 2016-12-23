These are the safest new cars hitting the road in 2017
Andrew Krehbiel
Share Article
If you’re considering a new car purchase in 2017, it’s important to know which makes and models will keep you and your family safe in the event of a crash. (Because really, this should be the first thing we look at before we buy!)
To make sure your 2017 car is safe, experts at the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS) crash-test all sorts of vehicles in all sorts of different ways.
There are five categories that each car has to pass in order to be a Top Safety Pick. The categories are: