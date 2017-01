Omaha Storm Chasers General Manager Martie Cordaro joined Joe Quinn and Nick Handley on Monday to talk about the tragic passing of Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura.

Ventura played in Omaha during the 2013 season, and pitched for the Chasers on rehab assignments in 2015.

He was killed in a car crash in his native Dominican Republic on Sunday.

Listen to the interview below.