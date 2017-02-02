With the 2017 Super Bowl right around the corner, it’s the perfect time to read up on Nebraska and Iowa ties to the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.

For the 23rd straight year a Nebraska alumni is making an appearance in the Super Bowl. Former Blackshirt Vincent Valentine has been a major contributor for the Patriots’ defense. Former Iowa Hawkeyes Jonathan Babineaux and Adrian Clayborn are members of the Atlanta Falcons. Clayborn won’t be participating due to a torn bicep. Former Iowa State Cyclone Carter Bykowski is a member of the Atlanta Falcons practice squad.

Vincent Valentine - Defensive Line, New England

The University of Nebraska

· 2012-2015

· 2012 redshirt

· 2013 season- 13 games played, 21 tackles, 1.0 sack

· 2013- Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll, Honorable-Mention Big Ten All-Freshman Team

· 2014 season- 13 games played, 45 tackles, 3.0 sacks

· 2015 season- 10 games played 10 tackles, 3.0 sacks

· Entered the draft instead of playing his final year at Nebraska

New England Patriots

· Drafted by the Patriots in the 2016 NFL Draft - third round, 96th pick

· 2016 season- 13 games played, 19 tackles, 1.0 sack

Jonathan Babineaux - Defensive Line, Atlanta

University of Iowa

· 2000-2005

· 2000 season- started three games at fullback

· 2001 season- out with a broken leg

· 2002 season- 12 games played, 53 tackles, 6.5 sacks

· 2002- Big Ten title

· 2003 season- 7 games played, 23 tackles, 0.5 sacks

· 2003- out for the remaining of the season with another broken leg

· 2004 season- 12 games played, 55 tackles, led Big Ten with 10.5 sacks, finished second in the nation with 25 tackles for loss

· 2004- Big Ten title, first-team All-Big Ten selection, team captain, MVP

Atlanta Falcons

· Drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2005 NFL Draft - second round, 59th pick

· 2005 season- 16 games played, 31 tackles, 0.5 sacks

· 2006 season- 16 games played, 29 tackles, 1.0 sack

· 2007 season- 14 games played, 44 tackles, 3.0 sacks

· 2008 season- 16 games played, 39 tackles, 3.5 sacks

· 2008- signed a five-year contract extension with the Falcons

· 2009 season- 16 games played, 47 tackles, 6.0 sacks

· 2010 season- 15 games played, 27 tackles, 4.0 sacks

· 2011 season- 13 games played, 21 tackles, 1.0 sack

· 2012 season- 16 games played, 31 tackles, 3.5 sacks

· 2013 season- 16 games played, 42 tackles, 1.0 sack

· 2014 season- 15 games played, 31 tackles, 2.0 sacks

· 2015 season- 16 games played, 30 tackles, 1.5 sacks

· 2016 season- 16 games played, 22 tackles, 0.0 sacks

Adrian Clayborn - Defensive End, Atlanta

University of Iowa

· 2006-2010

· 2006 redshirt

· 2007 season- second-string defensive lineman, 19 tackles, 2.0 sacks

· 2008 season- recorded 8 tackles for loss and 50 total tackles, 2.0 sacks

· 2009 season- 20 tackles for loss and 63 total tackles, 11 sacks

· 2009 named Orange Bowl MVP, Big Ten Player of the Week, Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week

· 2010 season- 52 tackles, 3.5 sacks

· 2010 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, First Team All-Big Ten, American Football Coaches Association First Team All-American

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

· Drafted by Tampa in the 2011 NFL Draft - first round, 20th pick

· Recorded his first sack in week 3 of the 2011 season for Tampa against the Atlanta Falcons

· 2011- 16 games played, 42 tackles, 7.5 sacks

· 2012 season- 3 games played, 2 tackles

· 2012 was placed on injured reserve after knee injury

· 2013 season- 16 games played, 64 tackles, 5.5 sacks

· 2014 season- 1 game played, 1 tackle

· 2015 unrestricted free agent

Atlanta Falcons

· March 2015 signed with the Atlanta Falcons

· 2015 season- 16 games played, 15 tackles, 3.0 sacks

· 2016 season- 13 games played, 22 tackles, 4.5 sacks (second on team in sacks)

· 2016 re-signed with the Falcons on a 2-year deal worth 9 million

· 12 starts in two seasons with the falcons

· 2017 Suffered a torn bicep in the Falcons 32-20 win over the Seahawks on January 14th

· 2017 placed on injured-reserve list on January 17th

Carter Bykowski - Offensive Line, Atlanta

Iowa State University

· 2008-2012

· 2008 season- tight end, caught three passes for 21 yards

· 2009 season- redshirt, moved from tight end to offensive line

· 2010 season- appeared in eight games

· 2010 - Academic All-Big 12 Second Team

· 2011 season- 13 games played, four starts

· 2011 - Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll, ISU Scholar Athlete

· 2012 season- started every game at left tackle

· 2012- Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll, ISU Scholar Athlete, Academic All-Big 12 First Team, All-Big 12 Honorable Mention, Iowa State Offensive Lineman of the Year

· Finished career with 18 starts, played in 47 career games

San Francisco 49ers

· Drafted in the 2013 NFL Draft - 7th round, 246th pick

· 49ers practice squad

Minnesota Vikings

· 2014- Viking signed Bykowski off the 49ers practice squad

· 2016- released by Vikings in the final roster cut

· 2016- signed to the Vikings practice squad

· 2016- released from the Vikings practice squad

Atlanta Falcons

· 2016 signed to the Falcons practice squad